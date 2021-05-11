Matt Damon supports a Bennifer revival: 'I hope it's true'

Stillwater star Matt Damon is making a splash over the rumored Bennifer revival.

On Tuesday's episode of the Today show, the Oscar-winning actor and screenwriter addressed brewing speculation that his longtime friend and collaborator Ben Affleck has rekindled a connection with Jennifer Lopez in the wake of the latter's split with Alex Rodriguez.

"There's not enough liquor in the world for you to get me to say something about that," Damon joked after hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb probed him on reports that the former couple, who became engaged in 2002 before ending their relationship in 2004, have spent time together in recent weeks.

Damon — who joined the program via video feed from Australia, where he's promoting his new film, Stillwater, admitted that he hadn't heard anything concrete regarding their reunion, but that it remained a "fascinating story" to him nonetheless.

"I hope it's true. I love them both," the 50-year-old actor, who previously won an Academy Award for co-writing the 1997 film Good Will Hunting with Affleck, said. "That would be awesome."

After PEOPLE reported in April that Affleck had visited Lopez's Los Angeles home shortly after she returned from filming her new movie Shotgun Wedding in the Dominican Republic, a source told the publication the pair has "always been friends, and they have seen each other through the years."

Lopez and Rodriguez first went public as a couple in 2017, though they called off their engagement earlier this year.

"We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects," they announced in a joint statement. "We wish the best for each other and one another's children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have is to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."

Watch Damon discuss Bennifer above.