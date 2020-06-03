Prolific character actress Mary Pat Gleason dies at 70

Mary Pat Gleason, a prolific character actress with more than 100 credits to her name, has died at 70.

Her death was confirmed via a post on her Facebook page Wednesday from fellow actor Ron Fassler. It read: "Mary Pat Gleason, one of the dearest and sweetest people I have ever had the pleasure to know, passed away last night at age seventy. She has 174 credits on her IMDB page (with one unreleased film still to come), but she was so much more than a wonderful actress: she was one of a kind. So caring, so funny, and so delicious to be around, that I find it hard to imagine a world without her shining presence and smiling face. My heart goes out to all who knew and loved her (all one million of you). Let's all raise a glass to her this evening as one and offer a final toast and a fond farewell in her memory."

Gleaon's list of acting credits is extensive, but most recently she had a lengthy recurring role on the CBS sitcom Mom. She played Mary, a quirky member of Bonnie's (Allison Janney) AA group who was frequently interrupted by Bonnie. Her character was killed off in season 7, when she died of a brain aneurysm during a meeting. Gleason would be recognizable to audiences for numerous memorable TV roles, including French teacher Madame Oeuf on Saved by the Bell, dressing room attendant Lucille on Sex and the City, elementary school teacher Mrs. Butters on Desperate Housewives, and homeless woman Sally on Will & Grace.

She appeared in numerous films as well, including I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry, Basic Instinct, Traffic, Bruce Almighty, 13 Going on 30, The Crucible, Bottle Shock, The Island, Killing Kennedy, and Nina. She also played a memorable role in the rom-com A Cinderella Story, as diner waitress Eleanor.

Gleason was born Feb. 23, 1950, in Lake City, Minn. She began her acting career in 1982, making her screen debut in an episode of NBC soap Texas. Only four years later, Gleason won a daytime Emmy for her work with the writing team on the long-running CBS soap opera Guiding Light. She also starred on the series as Jane Horgan.

Other TV appearances included Quantum Leap, Highway to Heaven, Night Court, Blossom, ER, NCIS, Bones, Grey’s Anatomy, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, How to Get Away With Murder, American Housewife, and The Blacklist.