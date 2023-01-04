Marvel costars wish Jeremy Renner well as he breaks silence after snowplow accident

The Chrises of the Marvel Universe all sent their costar some love in an Instagram update posted by Renner.

Hollywood has rallied around Jeremy Renner in the wake of a snowplowing accident on New Year's Day that left him in critical condition in Nevada.

Addressing the incident for the first time on his social medias, Renner shared a photo of him from his hospital bed on Tuesday, with the caption, "Thank you all for your kind words. 🙏. Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all."

Several fellow Marvel stars commented on the post by Renner, who plays Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Chris Hemsworth, who plays Thor, wrote, "Speedy recovery buddy. Sending love your way!"

Chris Pratt, a.k.a Starlord, said, "Continued prayers your way brutha." And even Captain America himself, Chris Evans, sent him some love writing, "Tough as nails. Love you buddy ❤️"

It wasn't just the Marvel Universe who came together for Renner, though. Many Hollywood stars also reached out, with actress Isla Fisher sharing that she was relieved Renner was posting something himself. "Phew! I'm so happy you made this post. Sending you so much love and healing energy. We love you," she wrote.

Orlando Bloom, Eiza Gonzalez, Heidi Klum, the Russo brothers, Kate Hudson, Vanessa Hudgens, and many others also shared their well wishes with Renner.

Also on Tuesday, police shared an updated timeline of the events leading up to the incident, which Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam called "a tragic accident."

"Based on our investigation, Mr. Renner's personal vehicle, which was being driven by a family member, had become stuck in the snow near his home," Balaam said in a press conference. "Mr. Renner went to retrieve his Piston Bully, or Snowcat, an extremely large piece of snow removal equipment weighing at least 14,330 pounds in an effort to get his vehicle moving. After successfully towing his vehicle from its stuck location, Mr. Renner got out of his Piston Bully to speak to his family member. At this point, it was observed that the Piston Bully started to roll. In an effort to stop the rolling Piston Bully, Mr. Renner attempts to get in the driver's seat of the Piston Bully. Based on our investigation, it is at this point that Mr. Renner is run over by the Piston Bully."

Balaam stressed that Renner, who was conscious and talking when first responders arrived on the scene, was not believed to be impaired in any way at the time of the accident, which occurred on a private road near his home. He said police are currently in possession of the Snowcat and are investigating why it began to roll, which is standard procedure. "We do not suspect any foul play, we believe this was a tragic accident," he said.

Though Renner himself didn't provide any specific updates on his health on Tuesday, and police declined to answer any questions to that effect, in a statement given to EW on Monday, a representative for Renner confirmed that the actor "suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries" after a New Year's Day incident with a snow plow on his property in Nevada. He underwent surgery on Jan. 2 and remains in the intensive care unit in "critical but stable condition."

In addition to his ongoing role as Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Renner is currently starring in the Paramount+ series Mayor of Kingstown, which is set to premiere its second season later this month.