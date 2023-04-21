Martin Lawrence says Jamie Foxx is 'doing better' after health scare
Jamie Foxx, who was hospitalized last week for an undisclosed medical issue, is doing better, according to his friend Martin Lawrence.
Lawrence, 58, provided the update on Thursday as he was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
"I hear he's doing better," Lawrence told Extra. "My prayers go out for him every night and just wishing the best for him."
Foxx's daughter Corinne Foxx shared news about the Ray star's health on Instagram on April 12, writing that the singer and actor experienced a "medical complication," but was recovering thanks to "quick action and great care."
Foxx, 55, was undergoing tests at a hospital in Georgia to determine what caused the health scare, PEOPLE reported on Monday.
Foxx had been filming the Netflix movie Back in Action in Atlanta, although PEOPLE reports that the medical incident didn't happen on set and Foxx was not taken to the hospital by an emergency vehicle. Back in Action also stars Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close.
On the Walk of Fame red carpet, Lawrence acknowledged the influence of Richard Pryor and Eddie Murphy on his career and the brotherhood he shares with Steve Harvey and Tracy Morgan, as well as the weight of Foxx's absence at the star ceremony.
"He's one of the best we've got in Hollywood," Lawrence said. "Not only one of the best entertainers but a good person."
Lawrence is currently filming Bad Boys 4 with Will Smith and promised, "Wait until y'all see this next one. It might even be bigger than all of 'em."
Reps for Foxx did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.
Watch Lawrence's remarks on the Hollywood Walk of Fame red carpet here:
