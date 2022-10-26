The lifestyle expert said her hypothetical companion was "even twerpier than Bieber" when they first met.

Martha Stewart says she'd date 'sort of cute' Pete Davidson: 'He knows how to get in and get out'

Martha Stewart has given the green light to Pete Davidson.

During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show on Tuesday, the lifestyle expert participated in a game of "Red Flag, Yellow Flag, Green Flag," wherein different dates were pitched to her and she had to say whether she'd give it a chance (green), say no (red), or be on the fence (yellow).

First up, Barrymore suggested a date with someone who "has as many tattoos as Pete Davidson," to which Stewart immediately held up her green flag. When Barrymore took it a step further and suggested the hypothetical date would actually be with Davidson, Stewart again wasted no time in giving it the go.

"There's a thing on the internet where everybody wants you to go on a date with him," Barrymore told her guest.

Pete Davidson is seen on the set of "Bupkis" in Brooklyn on October 03, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images) ; Martha Stewart attends Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2021at Madison Square Garden on December 10, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images) Pete Davidson and Martha Stewart | Credit: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images; Jason Mendez/Getty

Stewart, 81, pointed out that Davidson, 28, who has been romantically linked in recent years with everyone from Kate Beckinsale to Ariana Grande to Kim Kardashian, has "dated so many women." Stewart added, "No, I'm not saying that's bad. I think that's good and he's sort of cute."

Stewart then agreed that "everybody loves" Davidson, adding, "I know him…He was on the [Justin] Bieber roast with me, do you remember? He was this little twerp. He was even twerpier than Bieber."

Barrymore cut in to suggest that everyone speaks about Davidson in such a positive way that "he has to be a good guy," and Stewart couldn't disagree with that.

"Oh, he is a good guy," Stewart admitted, before she joked of Davidson's short relationships: "He's a very good guy and he knows how to get in and get out." The look on Barrymore's face was priceless before she gathered herself (and the audience) and moved the game along.

Watch the full interaction in the video below.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.