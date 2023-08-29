"Martha the ice caps are melting don't put them in your drink," one Instagram user wrote under a photo of Stewart's Greenland cruise.

Martha Stewart criticized for using iceberg from trip for drinks

Martha Stewart criticized for using iceberg from trip for drinks

Martha Stewart's new, iceberg-flaunting Instagram post generated some titanic pushback from fans.

After the 82-year-old shared a few vacation photos showing her using pieces of an iceberg from Greenland to cool down a cocktail, the businesswoman and TV personality received pointed criticism amid an ongoing global climate crisis.

"End of the first zodiac cruise from @swanhelleniccruises into a very beautiful fjord on the east coast of Greenland," Stewart wrote Monday on the social media site, sharing a photo of herself enjoying a drink laced with bits from an iceberg. "We actually captured a small iceberg for our cocktails tonight.:

Responses to the carousel of images — which also included a shot of a chunk of iceberg resting on a cart — included many calling Stewart out for environmental insensitivity.

"I generally love Martha and the excesses of her life because she's about beautiful gardens, homes, and food, but wealthy white people drinking their iceberg cocktails while the planet is in flames is a bit tone deaf," one user wrote, while another responded by cautioning the icon against using icebergs for such a frivolous purpose: "Martha the ice caps are melting don't put them in your drink."

Representatives for Stewart did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

Elsewhere on her profile, Stewart shared images from the Greenland coast, including an Instagram Story shot of glaciers on Prince Christian Sound. Stewart's travel companion, Brian Kelly, also posted a photo referencing the environmental crisis.

"Day one in Greenland was a lot like the Christmas Day as a kid- excitement followed by treasure after treasure. Icebergs are pieces of art and watching them float by never gets old. The magnitude of the glaciers is humbling and frankly hard to fully comprehend," Kelly wrote. "Greenland has been impacted particularly hard by global warming, but it's beauty still cannot be understated."

See Stewart's iceberg Instagram post above.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.