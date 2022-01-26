The culinary queen knows how to cook up a nice burn.

Martha Stewart shades Ina Garten for 'more large cosmos' during the pandemic comment: 'That's not charming'

Friends have been known to throw shade at each other from time to time, and Martha Stewart and Ina Garten are no different, it seems.

Stewart appeared to shade Garten when asked about a comment the Barefoot Contessa made about drinking cosmos to cope with the pandemic on Reese Witherspoon's Instagram page in January.

"I do not agree about taking to drink to cope with things like the pandemic," Stewart told PEOPLE. "To me that's not charming."

Martha Stewart ; Ina Garten Martha Stewart and Ina Garten | Credit: BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty Images; Amanda Edwards/WireImage

Witherspoon posted a list of things that have helped improve her daily life during the pandemic. They were tips like, "start the day with a big glass of water," "get 10 minutes of outdoor light," and "spend 30-60 mins reading without distraction everyday."

"To quote Reese Witherspoon, that sounds great but I'm probably not doing any of those things! LOL!!" Garten wrote. "My formula is easier to follow." The top tip was "drink more large cosmos."

Garten is the kind of gal who appreciates a good cocktail. She and Seth Meyers famously shared one or ten during a day-drinking Late Night segment.

Ina Garten/Instagram Ina Garten makes one giant-sized cosmo in an April 2020 Instagram video. | Credit: Ina Garten/Instagram

She also went viral in April 2020 for a video she posted on Instagram of herself making one big sucker of a cosmo. She told EW it started as something fun to do for April Fool's Day. "I think it just struck a nerve — everybody's home, they're kind of anxious, and here I am just having a hoot making cosmos in a silly glass," she said.

As for Stewart, the businesswoman says she's not a big drinker. "I never have been," she remarks.

Garten opened up about her friendship with Stewart in a 2017 interview on the How to Be Amazing With Michael Ian Black podcast. She credited Stewart with taking home arts, "something that wasn't valued," and raising it "to a level that people were proud to do it."

"I then took it in my own direction, which is that I'm not a trained professional chef," she said. "Cooking is really hard for me — here I am 40 years in the food business, it's still hard for me."