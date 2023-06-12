"I've flown over 15,000,000 miles in my lifetime and I rarely have had problems," the Air actor says.

Marlon Wayans put United Airlines on blast after a dispute with a gate agent escalated into a police citation for the star.

The comedian accused the airline of "racism and classism" after the employee at Denver International Airport informed him he had one too many bags to board his flight on Friday. Wayans said he "complied and consolidated" two bags into one but was told "now you have to check that bag."

"Most agents are always love but every now and then you come across BAD PEOPLE," Wayans said in a series of Instagram posts. "This was one of them."

When reached for comment, a spokesperson for United told EW: "A customer who had been told he would have to gate-check his bag instead pushed past a United employee at the jet bridge and attempted to board the aircraft." Wayans did not board the flight following the incident.

The Denver Police Department ticketed Wayans for disturbing the peace and released him, authorities confirmed.

Wayans confirmed the citation in a separate Instagram post and maintained the gate agent "tried to lie and say I assaulted him," adding, "The video clearly shows I never touched him."

He continued, "I've flown over 15,000,000 miles in my lifetime and I rarely have had problems. Anyone knows who knows me knows I'm a mild mannered dude. This agent was clearly picking on me."

Wayans called his experience "harassment" and vowed to "make enough noise" to ensure folks stop flying United. "Black people [experience] all kinds of racism and classism," he said. "I won't allow this. Over a bag?" Wayans missed a stand-up show in Kansas City, Mo. as a result. "Y'all owe me money for my shows I missed, y'all owe me for my troubles, y'all owe my fans a damn apology," he added. "This was the highest level of disrespect."

The Air actor also shared a clip from his 2004 comedy White Chicks because he was "soooo freakin' pissed." (A nod to a line in the movie.)

"All I wanted was to get to my sold out shows and entertain my fans in KANSAS CITY," Wayans wrote alongside the clip. "But instead some turd woke up on the wrong side of the bed and decided to f--- with me."

