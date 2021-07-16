Avengers star Mark Ruffalo shares shirtless throwback pic from his mullet days to inspire you

Mark Ruffalo is flashing way back to a time when he was all business in the front, party in the back.

The Avengers star shared a thirst trap photo showing him in his younger years, shirtless, and grinning while seated on top of a rock, all in the name of getting vaccinated.

"I know this young person (mangoes, mullet, and all) would've gotten vaccinated, but we've got to get other young people protected as well," Ruffalo captioned the snap, while promoting COVID-19 vaccinations.

"Who else is willing to help?" he added.

Former Scandal star Kerry Washington couldn't help but comment on Ruffalo's old 'do.

"I can tell by the mullet, he'd be a pro-vaxxer 😜," she wrote.

Mark Ruffalo Mark Ruffalo | Credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Ruffalo, aka Bruce Banner/The Hulk in the MCU, noted that his throwback photo was inspired by President Joe Biden, who shared his own young Joe pic on his Instagram earlier this week, with a similar caption.

"I know this young person would've gotten vaccinated, but we've got to get other young people protected as well. Who's willing to help?" Biden captioned the post.

Ruffalo isn't the only celeb taking action this week to promote COVID-19 vaccinations. High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star Olivia Rodrigo recently met with Biden, and Dr. Anthony Fauci to help encourage young people to get the jab.