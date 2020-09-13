Mark Ruffalo and Chris Evans' brother react to him accidentally sharing NSFW photos

Friends don't let friends feel bad about accidentally posting X-rated content for millions of people to see .... or maybe that's just Mark Ruffalo and Chris Evans' relationship.

After Captain America accidentally posted NSFW photos to his Instagram Story this weekend, his costar came to his defense.

“@ChrisEvans Bro, while Trump is in office there is NOTHING you could possibly do to embarrass yourself,” Ruffalo tweeted. "See... silver lining.”

After writer and actor Ira Madison pointed out that Ruffalo could've consoled Evans privately, the Avengers star cheekily replied, "yeah, but..."

While Evans hasn't publicly addressed his social media gaffe, his brother Scott sure has.

"Was off social media for the day yesterday. So. What'd I miss?" the actor tweeted on Sunday.

Besides the light-hearted jokes about Evans' mistake, many commenters are also calling on others to respect the actor's privacy and not let the situation get out of hand. Fans are tweeting and posting wholesome photos of the action star to "cleanse your timeline," as one fan account wrote.

With all the outpouring of support for Evans, commenters like actress Kat Dennings also reminded people that this courtesy isn't always given to women when their intimate photos get leaked. Dennings herself, as well as other high-profile actresses like Jennifer Lawrence, have faced public backlash when their private photos were leaked by hackers.

"The public respect for Chris Evans' privacy/feelings is wonderful," she wrote. "Wouldn’t it be nice if it extended to women when this kind of thing happens?"