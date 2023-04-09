Klaire Hodgson and Lynz Tanner from Wales got a Marvelous surprise for their nuptials.

Superhero Mark Ruffalo crashes couple's 'nerdy' New York wedding: 'For the Hulk to turn up was pretty cool'

The Marvel actor crashed a couple's spontaneous outdoor wedding in New York's Central Park last weekend. Klaire Hodgson and Lynz Tanner from Gwynedd, Wales, were in the process of setting up a video link for their family overseas to watch them tie the knot when Ruffalo "detoured over" to them, Hodgson told North Wales Live.

Hodgson admitted it took a minute to register the famous face. "I noticed he had a really nice camera and I was thinking, 'Oh, he must do photography.' But I thought, 'I can't know this guy. I'm in New York. I don't know anyone in New York.'"

Then, as the Avengers star began to walk away, Tanner asked, "Is that Mark Ruffalo?"

Mark Ruffalo Mark Ruffalo | Credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

The actor ended up meeting the newlyweds. "He was absolutely lovely," Hodgson said. "Later he shook my hand about three times and said, 'Aw, I'm so happy for you.' He was so super nice. He was just a regular guy."

Hodgson said the couple are quite "nerdy" — Hodgson has a Batman tattoo, and their wedding suits featured Star Trek badges — so "for the Hulk to turn up was pretty cool."

"Of all the people, of all the genres of film or TV or anything, to have turned up to our nerdy wedding!" Hodgson marveled.

See the photo of the happy couple with Ruffalo here.

As for Hanks, he has become quite a popular surprise guest at weddings, having showed up at several cross Santa Monica, Pittsburgh, Alabama, and New York. The Elvis actor said the practice began when he was filming 2009's Angels & Demons in Rome at the Pantheon, on a day a couple booked the location for their wedding.

He felt awful that the film crew had taken over the landmark, Hanks confessed on Late Night With Seth Meyers last year.

"It was like, 'Uh, how do we fix this?' I knocked on the [limo] window. I said, 'Hey listen, we have a thing, but would you do me the honor of escorting you to your bridal altar?'" he recalled. "So we did it!" The moment inspired him to crash more weddings.

