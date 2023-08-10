Olivia Benson actress attends Olivia Benson the cat owner's concert

Karma is a cat.

Specifically, it's Taylor Swift's kitty Olivia Benson, and the feline's namesake — the character played by Mariska Hargitay on the long-running procedural drama Law & Order: SVU.

Hargitay made her connection to the pop star's pet a full-circle moment Tuesday when she attended Swift's Eras Tour in Los Angeles. The actress posted about the experience on Instagram, including snaps of her sporting a 1989 T-shirt and selfies with Today host Savannah Guthrie and Only Murders in the Building star Selena Gomez.

"Still in the afterglow of the most magical night," Hargitay wrote. "Deepest gratitude to @taylorswift for your poetry and wisdom. You inspire us and connect us to our #delicate tenderness, joy, hope and strength—and most of all, our wish to live and love courageously. Thank you, Taylor, for all you do and all you are."

The Law & Order star also posted a shot of her numerous friendship bracelets in her Instagram stories. It has become a fan tradition to trade the bracelets at Eras Tour shows after Swift's lyric "Make the friendship bracelets," from the song "You're on Your Own Kid," sparked the trend.

Mariska Hargitay and Taylor Swift's Cat, Olivia Benson Mariska Hargitay and Taylor Swift's Cat, Olivia Benson | Credit: Debra L Rothenberg/WireImage; Taylor Swift/Instagram

Hargitay's bracelets included one spelling out "Olivia Benson," paying homage to her onscreen alter ego (and maybe to Swift's cat as well?).

Guthrie also commemorated the night on Instagram, writing, "Miss Olivia Benson is a swiftie and has the bracelets to prove it!! Loved experiencing the magic with @therealmariskahargitay."

Swift adopted her cat in 2014 and named her Olivia Benson in honor of one of her favorite shows. (Hargitay has played Benson on SVU since the 1999 series premiere.) Swift also has cats named after Grey's Anatomy's protagonist Meredith Grey and the title character of The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.

Olivia (the cat) has appeared in several of Swift's music videos, including "Blank Space," off 1989 and "Karma," a single off last fall's Midnights.

Hargitay and Guthrie are hardly the only celebrities to get in on the Swiftie mania during the singer's six-night stop at Sofi Stadium. Jeff Goldblum, Channing Tatum, and Charlize Theron are just a few of the stars who've been spotted shaking it off.

Swift's final Los Angeles date — and final North American date until 2024 — is Wednesday night.