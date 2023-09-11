The Hollywood legend's former residence will be evaluated for permanent protection.

Marilyn Monroe's house is saved from demolition — for now

The Los Angeles City Council members are a girl's best friend.

After reports that Marilyn Monroe's former Brentwood home was on the road to destruction, the L.A. City Council unanimously voted Friday to temporarily suspend the owner's permit to demolish the building, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Glory of the Snow Trust, the owner of the building, had received a permit to demolish the house earlier this month. The owner did not submit plans that revealed what would be done with the property once demolition was completed, according to the Times.

American actress, singer, model and sex symbol Marilyn Monroe on the set of Niagara, directed by Henry Hathaway. (Photo by Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images) Marilyn Monroe | Credit: Sunset Boulevard/Corbis/Getty

"Immediately my team and I sprung into action" upon learning about the construction plans, Councilmember Traci Park said in a press conference Friday. "Unfortunately, the Department of Building and Safety issued a demolition permit before my team and I could fully intervene and get this issue resolved."

Now, the Office of Historic Resources and the Historic Cultural Commission will have 75 days to evaluate the building to determine if it qualifies for historic preservation.

The Spanish-style home was the only residence Monroe independently owned. The actress purchased it for $77,500 in Feb. 1962 after divorcing playwright Arthur Miller, according to PEOPLE. Monroe died in her house six months later.

"For people all over the world, Marilyn Monroe was more than just a movie icon," Park said. "Her story from her challenging childhood growing up in orphanages and foster homes to becoming a global sensation is a shining example of what it means to overcome adversity."

Park told the Times that "This is a great win for the time being."

