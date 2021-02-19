Marilyn Manson is now under investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department after multiple women, including Westworld star Evan Rachel Wood and Game of Thrones actress Esmé Bianco, came forward with claims of domestic violence and sexual abuse against the 52-year-old singer.

"The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, Special Victims Bureau is investigating allegation(s) of domestic violence involving Mr. Brian Warner also known as 'Marilyn Manson,' who works in the music industry," a rep for the department told EW in a statement. "The incidents occurred between 2009 and 2011 when Mr. Warner lived in the city of West Hollywood."

Manson responded in February to claims made by Wood and four other women, writing in an Instagram response, "Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality. My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how — and why — others are now choosing to misinterpret the past, that is the truth." He has made no public statement since.

Wood claimed her ex-fiancé "horrifically" abused her for years while they were together, and multiple other women alleged similar instances of physical and emotional abuse. Bianco, who started dating Manson in 2009, called him a "monster who almost destroyed me and almost destroyed so many women" in an interview with The Cut.

Since then, those involved with Manson on a business level have reacted swiftly to the claims. His record label, Loma Vista Recordings, dropped him; Starz is actively removing him from the remaining episodes of American Gods season 3, in which he plays a Viking rocker; and AMC's Shudder has pulled his episodes from the second season of the Creep Show anthology.