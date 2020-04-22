Image zoom Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images

Marianne Faithfull has been discharged from the London hospital where she was being treated for COVID-19, and she's feeling grateful.

A message posted to the singer and actress' Twitter account Wednesday said, "We are really happy to say that Marianne has been discharged from hospital today, 22 days after being admitted suffering from the symptoms of COVID-19. She will continue to recuperate in London."

A follow-up tweeted added, "Marianne thanks you all for your kind messages of concern which have meant a great deal through what is such a difficult time for so many. She is also very grateful to all the NHS staff who cared for her at the hospital and, without doubt, saved her life."

An upcoming biopic on Faithfull's life as a swinging '60s superstar and one of the leading artists during the British Invasion will see fellow Brit Lucy Boynton portraying her. Boyton is also serving as an executive producer on the Ian Bonhôte-directed project, which is titled Faithfull. Production was set to begin in October, but it's unclear how the coronavirus pandemic will affect scheduling.

