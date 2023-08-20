Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff marry: See photos of wedding guests Taylor Swift, Channing Tatum, more

Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff have officially tied the knot.

The actress and musician got married, saying "I do" at an intimate New Jersey ceremony. Several celebrity guests attended their nuptials, including Qualley's mother, Andie MacDowell, and some of Antonoff's musical collaborators, such as Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey.

Representatives for Qualley and Antonoff did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

The happy couple were photographed hand in hand following the ceremony, showing off Antonoff's classic tuxedo and Qualley's halter-top wedding dress.

They first began dating in the summer of 2021, with their engagement coming a year later. PEOPLE confirmed the news after Qualley was spotted wearing her ring during the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. The Maid star later offered a close-up of the diamond sparkler with a series of photos shared to her now-deleted Instagram account.

"Oh, I love him!" Qualley captioned the post, which included a shot of her and Antonoff cuddling.

On their star-studded wedding guest list was Swift, with whom Antonoff has been producing music for several years. They won the Grammy for Album of the Year for Swift's 2020 release Folklore and have continued their partnership, with Antonoff producing Swift's recently re-released album Speak Now (Taylor's Version)

Though the pop star is taking a break from her frenzied Eras Tour, her appearance caused a stir with the hoards of fans reportedly surrounding the Blue Whale Restaurant on Long Island Beach, where the private wedding party was held.

Longtime couple Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum were also spotted at the celebration.

