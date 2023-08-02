Man charged with 'grossly negligent operation' in Treat Williams' fatal motorcycle accident

Ryan Koss, 35, was processed on the charge and released on Tuesday, police say.

The man driving the vehicle that collided with Treat Williams' motorcycle resulting in the actor's death June 12 has been charged with grossly negligent operation with death.

According to a press release from the Vermont State Police, upon the Bennington County State's Attorney's office completing its review of the accident, the prosecutors requested Tuesday that the Vermont State Police issue a citation on the charge to Ryan Koss, 35. The release identified Koss as the man who was driving the Honda Element SUV that turned into the path of Williams' motorcycle.

"The Vermont State Police contacted Mr. Koss on Tuesday evening. He voluntarily met with troopers at the Shaftsbury Barracks, where he was processed on the charge and released," the release stated. "He is due to appear for arraignment at 8:15 a.m. Sept. 25, 2023, in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Bennington."

PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 08: Actor Treat Williams arrives at the Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies and Mysteries Winter 2016 TCA Press Tour at Tournament House on January 8, 2016 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage) Treat Williams | Credit: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Williams, a prolific actor of stage and screen perhaps best known for his work on the WB drama Everwood, was 71 at the time of his death. The crash was said to have happened at around 5 p.m. on Route 30 near Dorset, Vermont.

Police previously said in a separate release in June that the accident occurred after Koss attempted to turn left into a parking lot. "Initial investigation indicates the Element stopped, signaled a left turn, and then turned into the path of a northbound 1986 Honda VT700c motorcycle operated by Williams," the statement said. "Williams was unable to avoid a collision and was thrown from his motorcycle. He suffered critical injuries and was airlifted to Albany Medical Center in Albany, New York, where he was pronounced dead."

Williams' agent of 15 years, Barry McPherson, told PEOPLE at the time of the actor's death, "He was an actor's actor. Filmmakers loved him. He's been the heart of Hollywood since the late 1970s. He was really proud of his performance this year. He's been so happy with the work that I got him. He's had a balanced career."