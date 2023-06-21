Man arrested after reportedly breaking into Pierce Brosnan's Malibu guest house

The individual reportedly entered a neighboring house's yard, where he urinated and defecated before using Brosnan's outdoor shower.

Pierce Brosnan's Malibu guest home was broken into by an unnamed individual on Monday, according to Fox News Digital.

"The suspect entered a neighboring property — somebody else's property — entered their laundry room, used their water, fled the location and then trespassed onto Mr. Brosnan's property," a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's office told the outlet. From there, the individual reportedly "entered his guest house."

They noted that the Los Angeles County Sheriff's office utilized a helicopter unit to help locate the trespasser before taking him into custody.

A representative for Brosnan told Fox News that "the man came onto the Brosnans' property from the beach and used the outdoor shower" before being "escorted off the property by the staff."

Brosnan, 70, lives at the Malibu estate with his wife, Keely Shaye Smith, 59. Local authorities were unable to confirm if anyone had been present during the break in.

EW has reached out to the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department, Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff's Station, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Information Bureau, and Brosnan's representatives for further information, but did not immediately hear back.

TMZ was the first to report the incident on Wednesday, stating that law enforcement officials were called to the scene after receiving reports of a man on Brosnan and his neighbor's properties. The individual reportedly urinated and defecated on the neighbor's yard and went through their garbage before moving into the actor's yard.

The outlet went on to state that the man was later discovered via helicopter hiding in the nearby rocky coastline and arrested on burglary charges for stealing Brosnan's water.

