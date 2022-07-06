Macy Gray responds again to backlash over trans comments: 'Be whatever you wana be, and fk off'

Macy Gray is once again responding the backlash she's received on social media for the comments she made about trans women on Piers Morgan Uncensored.

After discussing her thoughts on how trans women shouldn't be called women "just because you got a surgery," the Grammy-winning "I Try" singer-songwriter deleted her tweet that stated she felt misrepresented by her comments as they appeared on the show, and tweeted again telling people to "fk off."

"all of you coming on my page, threatening me and calling me names - just becuz i said something you don't agree with - be whatever you wana be, and fk off," she wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

On Monday, during Gray's interview with Piers Morgan, she discussed the "confusing" state of gender identity while referencing "the whole he, she, they" pronoun usage. Though she said she shared Morgan's stance on supporting trans rights for "fairness and equality," she also agreed with his view that trans women "born to obvious superior physical bodies" should be prohibited from competing against cis women in sports.

"I totally agree," she said. "I will say this and everybody's going to hate me, but, as a woman, just because you go change your parts, doesn't make you a woman. Sorry." She continued: "If you want me to call you a her, I will, because that's what you want, but that doesn't make you a woman just because I call you a her and just because you got a surgery."

Gray went on to say that she "doesn't think you should be labeled transphobic just because you don't agree." Watch a portion of the interview below:

After the interview aired, Gray tweeted that she felt misrepresented by her comments as they appeared on the show. "i got nothing but love for lgbt+ and transgender communities," she wrote on Twitter on Tuesday. "i've been a supporter since day one and never a fake one. my statement on piers morgan was GROSSLY misunderstood. i respect everyone's right to be whoever they wana [sic] be." That tweet has since been deleted.

Morgan tweeted in defense of Gray the morning after her interview aired. "If there's one thing worse than the vicious trans activist mob coming for women who defend women, it's virtue-signalling men like this fuelling the pile-on. Repulsive," he wrote after sharing a post from Hacks and Pose actor John Sibilly that called Gray's comments as transphobic.