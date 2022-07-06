The OG Wonder Woman star spoke out against trans-exclusionary radical feminism: "I cannot think of anything that helps women's rights less than pinning the blame on trans women."

Wonder Woman is wondering why women aren't lifting each other up more.

After Macy Gray, J.K. Rowling, and Bette Midler drew criticism online for comments many perceived as pushing trans-exclusionary ideas, the OG Diana Prince and DC staple Lynda Carter voiced support for trans women amid their ongoing fight for equality.

"I cannot think of anything that helps women's rights less than pinning the blame on trans women," the 70-year-old actress tweeted Tuesday. "They face so much violence and scrutiny as is. Leave them alone and focus on the real war on women. It's happening in the courts and legislatures around this country."

Carter's comments come two days after Gray caused a stir online for voicing opposition to trans women competing in sports against cis women and indicating that she doesn't think medical procedures are enough to make someone a woman in her eyes.

"I will say this, and everybody's going to hate me, but, as a woman, just because you go change your parts, doesn't make you a woman. Sorry," the Grammy-winning "I Try" singer said during a Monday evening appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored, later adding: "If you want me to call you a her, I will, because that's what you want, but that doesn't make you a woman just because I call you a her and just because you got a surgery."

Lynda Carter attends The 15th Annual CNN Heroes: All-Star Tribute at American Museum of Natural History on December 12, 2021 in New York City Lynda Carter | Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Gray posted a message on Twitter after the appearance, saying she had "nothing but love for lgbt+ and transgender communities."

Midler also clarified her stance, saying she had "no intention of anything exclusionary or transphobic" in a follow-up tweet after she courted backlash for a social media post that seemed to push back against trans-inclusive language amid the ongoing debate over the reversal of Roe v. Wade, such as using the term "birthing people" for those who can get pregnant.

"I've fought for marginalized people for as long as I can remember. Still, if you want to dismiss my 60 years of proven love and concern over a tweet that accidentally angered the very people I have always supported and adored, so be it," the Hocus Pocus 2 star continued. "But the truth is, Democracy is slipping through our fingers! I'm all in on trying to save Democracy for ALL PEOPLE. We must unite, because, in case you haven't been paying attention, divided we will definitely fall."

In a recent interview with EW, five trans queens who competed on RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 spoke about the rise of anti-trans rhetoric in America.

"There are a lot of places at stake right now more than ever, where they're trying to do little things that no one notices if you're not paying attention in the polls, if you're not paying attention in legislation," said fan-favorite queen Kerri Colby in the roundtable discussion, which occurred amid the controversial rise of Florida's "Don't Say Gay" law and Texas officials' suggested law that stands to ban children from attending family-friendly drag events with their parents. "You should not feel like walking out of your house and living is a privilege, and that you're lucky to get home without potentially being followed or being attacked…. I'm glad that we're able to use our platforms to not only bring awareness, but to kind of rile people up."

