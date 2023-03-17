"We're on a texting chain. We talk all the time, they love You season 4, they're my only fans."

Lukas Gage is in a group chat with Molly Shannon, 90 Day Fiancé stars, and former members of NXIVM

Lukas Gage might have created the group chat to end all group chats.

While visiting Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday, Gage explained that he and Shannon bonded over their shared love of reality television while filming season 1 of The White Lotus. In particular, he said that the pair "really shared a bond" over The Vow, HBO's true-crime docuseries that examined Keith Raniere's sinister self-improvement group.

So, naturally... "I started a group chat with some of the former members of NXIVM, former members of 90 Day Fiancé," he said. "And Molly Shannon is in those group chats."

After learning about the existence of such a oddball group chat, host Jimmy Kimmel had questions, starting with how Gage was able to get in contact with past NXIVM members in the first place.

"I just say I'm a huge fan and I really just think it's so brave that they made this show," Gage replied. "They have my phone number. We're on a texting chain. We talk all the time, they love You season 4, they're my only fans."

He also noted that he regularly chats with 90 Day Fiancé franchise stars Darcey and Stacey Silva. "I need them to find love!" Gage said. "I'm invested."

Lukas Gage attends the Los Angeles Season 2 Premiere of HBO Original Series "The White Lotus" at Goya Studios on October 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. ; Molly Shannon at the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards held on March 4, 2023 in Santa Monica, California. Lukas Gage; Molly Shannon | Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images; Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

When asked what he and the Silva sisters talk about, Gage said that their conversations were about "all manner of things," adding, "They're like my hype women. They want me to just keep killing it and I want her to find love and it's a beautiful friendship."

Kimmel then joked that Gage might be putting Shannon, an "American treasure," in danger by bringing her onto his unusual text thread. In response, Gage turned to the camera and replied, "Sorry, Molly!"

Watch Gage discuss the group chat — and how a botched botox procedure made one of his eyes droop for six weeks — in the clip above.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: