The White Lotus actor and the celebrity hairstylist went public with their whirlwind romance in March.

Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton stepped out with some eye-catching accessories Sunday.

The White Lotus actor, 27, and the celebrity hairstylist, 39, were seen wearing matching rings on their left hands at the Daily Front Row Fashion L.A. Awards at the Beverly Hills Hotel, fueling speculation that they've taken their whirlwind romance to the next level.

Page Six reported Monday that Gage and Appleton discreetly got married in Las Vegas over the weekend, while PEOPLE confirmed that the two obtained a marriage license in Clark County, Nev. Neither Gage nor Appleton have publicly addressed the situation, however, and representatives didn't immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

According to Page Six, the handful of wedding guests included Kim Kardashian, who on Sunday evening presented Appleton, her longtime hair guru, with the award for Hair Artist of the Year. A rep for Kardashian didn't immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton | Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

In addition to The White Lotus, Gage is known for his work on Euphoria and You, and he most recently appeared in the film How To Blow Up a Pipeline as a key member of a team of environmental activists working to disrupt the fossil fuel industry. Appleton is a renowned hairstylist most famous for his work with Kardashian.

While presenting Appleton's honor at the the Daily Front Row awards, Kardashian celebrated his finding love. "Let me say one thing really quick," she said. "I'm so happy he's in a relationship right now and that it's out there, because I'm so tired of all my girl friends and guy friends asking me if you're available, and who my hot guy is who is always with me."

Appleton first publicly announced his and Gage's romance on The Drew Barrymore Show last month. "I'm very happy. Very much in love, and I feel very grateful to be able to share my time with someone very special," he said. "Love is a really special thing, and I think meeting someone you connect with is really, really special so."

