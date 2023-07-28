Love actually is all around: Rom-com star Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Talulah Riley are engaged

Love actually? More like engaged, actually.

Thomas Brodie-Sangster, the actor known for playing Liam Neeson's adorable lovesick stepson in Love Actually, is engaged to Pride & Prejudice and Westworld actress Talulah Riley, the couple announced Thursday.

The rom-com alum even gave a sweet nod to the beloved 2003 film in his Instagram post revealing the joyous news. "Happy to announce that Talulah and I are engaged. Love is all around," wrote Brodie-Sangster, 33, quoting a lyric from Bill Nighy's hilariously awful holiday song in the film. The quote is also reminiscent of a line from Hugh Grant's famous monologue in the movie, in which he says, "If you look for it, I've got a sneaky feeling you'll find that love actually is all around."

Riley also shared the news separately in a sweet post on Twitter. "Very happy to share that after two years of dating, Thomas Brodie Sangster and I are engaged!" she wrote alongside a photo of the two.

According to PEOPLE, the lovebirds first met when they costarred in the FX miniseries Pistol, and later sparked romance rumors when they were seen holding hands out and about in London.

This will be the first marriage for Brodie-Sangster, whose screen credits also include Game of Thrones, The Queen's Gambit, and the Maze Runner movies. Riley was previously married twice, both times to Tesla and SpaceX boss Elon Musk. Musk, who owns Twitter, also sent his congratulations to the couple on the platform.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.

Related content: