The tour dancers claim they were sexually harassed and weight-shamed by the pop star, who is known for promoting body positivity.

Lizzo, the Grammy-winning pop star who has touted herself as a champion of body positivity, is being sued by three of her former backup dancers for what they describe as weight-shaming, racial discrimination, and creating a "hostile work environment."

The suit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, outlines allegations against Melissa Viviane Jefferson (a.ka Lizzo), her production company Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc., and her dance team captain, Shirlene Quigley. The dancers allege sexual harassment, religious and racial harassment, false imprisonment, interference with prospective economic advantage, and more.

"The stunning nature of how Lizzo and her management team treated their performers seems to go against everything Lizzo stands for publicly, while privately she weight-shames her dancers and demeans them in ways that are not only illegal but absolutely demoralizing," reads a statement provided to EW by Ron Zambrano, an attorney for the plaintiffs.

Representatives for Lizzo, Quigley, and Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc. did not immediately respond to EW's requests for comment.

Lizzo Lizzo | Credit: Rich Fury/Getty Images

Among the many allegations, the suit accuses Lizzo of calling attention to a dancer's weight after an appearance at the South by Southwest music festival and subjecting the group to an "excruciating" audition after falsely accusing them of drinking on the job.

Lizzo has long been considered an icon of inclusivity, encouraging fans to accept and love their bodies through her music and activism. Last year, she launched a reality competition series, Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, in which she coaches a cast of dancers (the titular "Big Grrrls") who compete to join her official backing squad.

Arianna Davis, a former contestant on the reality series, alleges in the suit that Lizzo pressured her to touch a nude dancer at a strip club party in Amsterdam. Lizzo, Davis claims, allegedly "invit[ed] cast members to take turns touching the nude performers, catching dildos launched from the performers' vaginas, and eating bananas protruding from the performers' vaginas." Davis goes on to claim that when she declined to touch a woman's breast, Lizzo began a chant that "grew louder and more strident, demanding a visibly uncomfortable Ms. Davis to engage with the performer."

She also claims the singer later told her she was "less committed" to her role, a remark the suit characterizes as a "thinly veiled" comment on Davis' weight.

The complaint also states that contestants were told they would be required to participate in a nude photo shoot, which distressed Davis, who feared she would be sent home if she refused.

"Ms. Davis broke down in tears on set while struggling to choose between a once in a lifetime career opportunity and putting her body on display against her will," the lawsuit states. "This experience foreshadowed the sexually charged and uncomfortable environment Lizzo's employees would be forced to endure."

Amazon's 'Watch Out for the Big Grrrls' Amazon's 'Watch Out for the Big Grrrls' | Credit: James Clark/Amazon

The suit also claims the dance cast (comprised of women of color) were treated differently than the rest of the crew on tour and that Quigley "took every opportunity to proselytize" about her religious beliefs "to any and all in her presence regardless of protestations."

Two of the three dancers in the suit were dismissed, and Lizzo allegedly told her dance cast during a meeting that she had "eyes and ears everywhere," referring a recording that Davis had made of a meeting. The dancers are seeking "damages that cover emotional distress including unpaid wages, loss of earnings, and attorney's fees."

In a 2019 cover story, Lizzo spoke to EW about being a strong proponent of body positivity. "Self-love isn't being delusional," she said. "Every day I have to remind myself to look in the physical mirror, the emotional mirror, the spiritual mirror. But I don't go, 'Do I look like this model or this actress?' I have to hold myself to my own standards."

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.