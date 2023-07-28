Lizzo's love for the Lord of the Rings franchise is more than a little special.

The "About Damn Time" singer was in New Zealand during one of the final stops on her world tour and took some time out for something decidedly whimsical: playing "Concerning Hobbits" on the recorder while passing through the diminutive network of hobbit holes known as Hobbiton.

The songstress had performed in the country at Auckland's Spark Arena, gearing up for her Special Tour to draw to close in just days. But while in the city of Matamata, she just had to stop over at the Lord of the Rings' Hobbiton film set in the vicinity. Dressing up in a mint green costume with wavy blonde tendrils, her look was a little more Daenerys Targaryen than elven archer Legolas. Still, her love for the property and the true-to-life set was palpable nevertheless.

She captioned her Middle-earth photo shoot, complete with a clip of herself performing the sprightly tune, "Lizzolas in her natural habitat…" and added a few other photos and clips. In one, she could be seen surveying several hobbit burrows around her. "Wow," she said in the video. "House hunting." In one snap, Lizzo put away the recorder and posed with her boyriend Myke Wright among the scenic hobbit holes. He opted out of the cosplay session and instead wore a more utilitarian hoodie and khakis.

Previously she had made it to New Zealand in 2020 where she performed at the FOMO Festival but she didn't have time to visit Matamata then, and made plans to immediately do so upon her return. Speaking to New Zealand radio station ZM's DJs Fletch, Vaughan, and Hayley at the time, she admitted she wanted to go "so bad" before. "I didn't get to go last time, I don't think we were there long enough."

Lizzo Lizzo | Credit: Lizzo/Instagram

Looks like Lizzo not only found a way to make sure she didn't miss out this time, but made her hobbit-y dreams come true.