Lizzo celebrates Juneteenth with silent auction/raffle: 'Let's make change together'

Have you ever wanted to own a custom vase in the shape of Lizzo's booty? You're in luck! The singer is celebrating Juneteenth by hosting a silent auction and raffle, encouraging her fans to "give black to Black organizations and businesses" in the wake of George Floyd's death.

On Friday, Lizzo shared a video on Instagram that showed her posing nude, covered up by her long hair, as she revealed the details around her event.

"Go to LizzoLovesYou.com to sign up to have an interactive experience with me — whether virtual or on the road, depending on the future of COVID — and also participate in a silent auction with some of my favorite people and artists," she said. The auction will include items from other artists like Missy Elliott and Janelle Monáe — including the iconic "vagina pants" worn by Monáe in her "PYNK" music video.

Plus, fans can also donate a minimum of $10 to be entered into a drawing to win a trip to hang out with Lizzo backstage at an upcoming concert and get "the full Lizzo Big Grrrl treatment." (Donations will support Minneapolis Sanctuary Movement, Black Church Food Security Network, Black Women Speak, and HeadCount.)

"I'll fly you to one of my concerts (dates and locations TBD) and put you up in a sexy hotel. You can even learn some of the Big Grrrl moves and dance with us at soundcheck," Lizzo wrote on her website. "You'll get VIP seats OR watch from backstage with your BIG GRRRL All Access Tour Pass. And since I don't know when these concerts will be scheduled just yet, I'll video call you and some of your friends so we can kick it virtually in the meantime."

As for that booty vase? "Plus, I'll throw in something truly personal: a one of a kind custom vase in the shape of my booty," Lizzo wrote. "Thank you for supporting the Black Lives Matter movement, Black businesses and these incredible organizations. Change is coming let's make change together."

