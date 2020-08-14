The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star discussed the relationship on the latest episode of the reality series.

Lisa Rinna opens up about husband Harry Hamlin's romance with former Bond girl Ursula Andress

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills type TV Show network Bravo genre Reality

On Wednesday's episode of the reality show, Rinna shared with costars Denise Richards, Sutton Stracke, and Garcelle Beauvais how her husband had started dating Andress, who memorably starred as Honey Ryder in the James Bond film Dr. No, when he was in his 20s.

The revelation came while the ladies of RHOBH were shooting in Rome, with Rinna remarking that her home in California "looks a little bit like [Roman architecture] because Harry lived here for three years and he loves this."

She explained that Hamlin and Andress' relationship, which resulted in a child, started when they were working on Clash of the Titans, and Andress made a move on Hamlin.

"He said she called him and said, 'Harry, come to my room.' And so he did, at 28 years old, he went in and she got pregnant that night," Rinna said. "And that was that, at 44. First time."

Andress later had a son, Dimitri, in 1980. She and Hamlin broke up in 1983.

Hamlin was married to Laura Johnson from 1985 to 1989 and Nicollette Sheridan from 1991 to 1992. Rinna and Hamlin married in 1997 and share two daughters.

