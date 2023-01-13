Nicolas Cage, John Travolta, Pink, LeAnn Rimes, and more paid their respects to the singer-songwriter and daughter of Elvis Presley, who died this week at 54.

"We are heartbroken over the loss of Lisa Marie Presley. Absolutely broken…" reads a brief statement shared to Hanks' Instagram.

Wilson went more in depth. "Tom and I had spent some time with the family during the Elvis movie promotional tour," she wrote, attributing the statement to her and Hanks. "Lisa Marie was so honest and direct, vulnerable, in a state of anticipation about the movie. She spoke so eloquently about her father, what the movie meant to her, that it was a celebration of her dad."

Elvis stars recent Golden Globe winner Austin Butler as the titular legend, while Hanks portrayed Col. Tom Parker, the musician's former manager.

"She had her gorgeous daughters Finley and Harper with her, who made us all laugh," Wilson continued. "She privately showed us her home, Graceland, and she made it feel like home to us. She was so gracious to us, Austin, Baz, and guests. If you haven't heard her music, please go listen. She had a sultry voice, a power and tenderness, that I have always loved."

Wilson and Hanks also sent condolences to Presley's family. "A mother should never have to lose a child. Lisa Marie lost her precious son Benjamin; [Presley's mom] Priscilla loses her only daughter. It's too much," the statement concluded. (Benjamin Keough died in 2020 by suicide.)

Presley died at the age of 54 on Thursday, two days after attending the Golden Globes ceremony in Los Angeles in support of Elvis. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association released their own statement on her death, calling the To Whom It May Concern artist "an extremely talented singer-songwriter and a very welcome presence at the Golden Globes this past Tuesday."

More tributes to Presley have been flooding in from peers in the industry.

Nicolas Cage, who was married to Presley from 2002 to 2004, said his ex-wife "had the greatest laugh of anyone I ever met" in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

"She lit up every room, and I am heartbroken," he added. "I find some solace believing she is reunited with her son Benjamin."

Singer LeAnn Rimes said she hopes Presley "is at peace in her dad's arms" in a tweet. "My heart goes out to her family. Too much grief in just a couple of years."

See more celebrity tributes below, including from Pink, Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan, John Travolta, and Elvis and Nixon co-writer Cary Elwes.