Lisa Marie Presley 'heartbroken' after son Benjamin Keough dies at 27

Lisa Marie Presley's son and Elvis Presley's grandson, Benjamin Keough, has died at 27.

A representative for Presley told EW in a statement that the star is "beyond devastated" over his death, calling him "the love of her life."

"She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley," the statement read. "She adored that boy. He was the love of her life."

Presley shared Benjamin with ex-husband Danny Keough. She is also mother to actress Riley Keough, 31, and 11-year-old twin daughters, Harper and Finley, whom she shares with ex-husband Michael Lockwood.

According to a report from TMZ, Keough died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Sunday in Calabasas, Calif.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department did not immediately respond to EW’s request for comment.

Benjamin starred in a music video for his mother’s rendition of Elvis’ 1954 hit “I Love You Because” along with his siblings in 2012, and appeared in the TV documentary Elvis by the Presleys.

Presley previously told CMT that all of her children had “a little bit” of her late father in them, but that Benjamin's resemblance to Elvis was uncanny. “He was at the Opry and was the quiet storm behind the stage!” she said in October 2012. “Everybody turned around and looked when he was over there. Everybody was grabbing him for a photo because it is just uncanny. Sometimes I am overwhelmed when I look at him.”

In one of her most recent social media posts, Presley shared a photo from June 2019 showing her with her four children, including Benjamin.

“Mama Lion with cubs ❤️🖤💚💙🦁🥰,” Lisa Marie had captioned the post.

Presley and Keough were very close, even getting matching Celtic eternity knot tattoos for Mother's Day in 2009. The design represents "eternal love and connection."