Lisa Marie Presley hospitalized after possible cardiac arrest

Her mother, Priscilla Presley, said the singer is "receiving the best care."

Lisa Marie Presley has been hospitalized after suffering a suspected cardiac arrest at a home in Calabasas, Calif.

A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department spokesperson said Thursday in a statement to EW, "Deputies from Lost Hills Station transported a female adult from the 9500 block of Normandy Drive in Calabasas for a medical emergency. The female adult was transported by LA County Fire Department to a local area hospital where they were released to their care."

The spokesperson did not identify the woman, but PEOPLE confirmed it was Presley, 54, who is the only child of rock legend Elvis Presley and a singer in her own right. Representatives for Presley did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

Presley's mother, Priscilla Presley, said in a statement to PEOPLE, "My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers."

Lisa Marie Presley Lisa Marie Presley | Credit: Bryan Steffy/WireImage

According to the Los Angeles Times, Presley has been living at the home of her ex-husband Danny Keough since she sold her own Calabasas home after the 2020 suicide of their son, Benjamin Keough. Presley and Keough share another child, the actress Riley Keough.

Lisa Marie Presley previously praised Butler's performance in the film, saying it was "almost as if he channeled [Elvis]" on screen. "He put everything he had, his heart, his soul, everything he had into researching, reading, watching, learning," she added. "He honored him in every way possible."