Lindsay Lohan goes viral for… pronouncing her last name correctly?

It turns out the old — and commonly accepted — way of saying Lindsay Lohan's last name is just a bunch of word vomit.

The actress, singer, and nightlife entrepreneur joined TikTok in early February, but she recently went viral for her debut post on the social media platform, in which she introduced herself with the correct pronunciation of her surname.

"Hey everyone, it's Lindsay Lohan, and, guess what? Now I'm on TikTok," the 35-year-old said in the post, emphasizing the first syllable of her last name instead of the last — essentially, it's "LOW-en," not "low-HAN."

Fans went wild in the comments section underneath the post, with one user questioning "Lindsay... lowen?" and another admitting that she's "been saying it wrong" her "whole life." Another popular comment hilariously observed: "u pronounced ur name wrong."

Lohan has since shared other TikTok posts, including one from a clip of her popular Planet Fitness Super Bowl ad, in which she spoofed her controversial past — with direct references to her DUI arrests — as well as a dub of a scene from her popular 1998 film The Parent Trap.

Lindsay Lohan attends the Network 10 marquee on Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 05, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia. Lindsay Lohan (that's 'LOW-en') recently announced her engagement to her fiancé, Bader Shammas. | Credit: James Gourley/Getty

Fans have affectionately labeled the performer's recent surge as the "Lohanaissance," encompassing her popular MTV reality show Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club, news of her engagement, an upcoming podcast, and a return to acting in major studio projects with last year's announcement that she landed the lead role in Netflix's forthcoming holiday rom-com Falling for Christmas.

"I'm tired of hearing about my past. It used to be, 'More people! More noise! Distract me!' But now it's 'Shhh!' Taking time for [me] is important. I learned that the hard way, unfortunately," Lohan previously told EW of realigning her priorities for a new chapter in life. "But I did. And I want to share that with other people."

