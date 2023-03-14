EW has confirmed that the Parent Trap star is pregnant with husband Bader Shammas, and Mean Girls costar Amanda Seyfried wished her well.

Lindsay Lohan announces she is pregnant: 'We are blessed and excited'

The Parent Trap star Lindsay Lohan will soon become a parent herself. EW has confirmed the actress is pregnant after she strongly implied that she's expecting in a new Instagram post.

"We are blessed and excited!" Lohan wrote Tuesday on Instagram alongside emojis of a bottle and a baby. The caption accompanied a photo of an infant onesie with "coming soon" written on it, and also included a tag for her husband, Bader Shammas, whom she married in 2022.

When reached for comment, a representative for Lohan told EW via email that "she is pregnant and excited for this next chapter."

"This is WONDERFUL NEWS!!" commented Lohan's Mean Girls costar Amanda Seyfried. Her well wishes joined others from Lohan's The Parent Trap director Nancy Meyers and Abbott Elementary's Quinta Brunson.

"Lindsay!!!!!! I'm so excited for you!" Meyers wrote, while Brunson added, "Omg congrats Lindsay!"

After rising to prominence as a child star, Lohan's controversial personal life and public struggles with substance abuse overshadowed her acting career throughout the 2000s, though she has since resurfaced with a multi-picture movie deal with Netflix. She released the first film in that deal, 2022's Falling for Christmas, in November, and is currently gearing up to release Irish Wish on the streaming platform later this year.

Lindsay Lohan Lindsay Lohan | Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Lohan previously opened up about having a miscarriage while filming the 2014 Oprah Winfrey Network docuseries Lindsay.

"No one knows this, and we can finish after this. I had a miscarriage for the two weeks that I took off," she said at the time. "It's a very long story. I was sick. And mentally that messes with you. And watching this series, I just know how I felt at that moment, and I can relate to that girl, which sounds kinda crazy. But I'm like, 'Oh my god, this is really sad, who is helping her?'"

Read Lohan's Instagram post about her pregnancy above.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.