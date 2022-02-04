The limit for a Lindsay Lohan comeback does not exist, as the actress has unveiled her new starring role in a hilariously self-referential Super Bowl commercial for nationwide gym chain Planet Fitness.

With William Shatner narrating her every move, Lohan appears in the clip, which will air on TV during the Super Bowl LVI broadcast, as a heightened version of herself who has "never been sharper" (she trumps Dennis Rodman on a Jeopardy! question about himself); who is "sleeping better than ever" (much to the dismay of the late-night paparazzi); and who is "even more productive, trading DUIs for DIY" as she helps Danny Trejo bling out his ankle monitor — not unlike the one she wore under house arrest in 2011.

Lindsay Lohan Planet Fitness Super Bowl commercial Lindsay Lohan spoofs her past in a new Planet Fitness Super Bowl commercial. | Credit: Planet Fitness/YouTube

"It was refreshing to put my past to bed once and for all and share with people how I am living my life today," she told PEOPLE of the ad.

The commercial ends with the answer to what's fueling the Mean Girls actress's return to normalcy: "Maybe it's not what's gotten into Lindsay, it's what Lindsay's gotten into," Shatner says as Lohan leaves the gym, refreshed and renewed.

"[Even] if I do everything right, they have to find one thing to make everything negative to some extent. I just want to know what people want me to do so that everything can just be okay. I don't know if that's ever going to be possible," the 35-year-old previously told EW, discussing her recent attempts to recover from her controversial past by serving as a nightlife entrepreneur, the star of the MTV docuseries Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club, a budding podcast host, and the lead in her first major movie in years, the upcoming holiday rom-com Falling for Christmas, which marks her Netflix feature debut.

Watch Lohan's Planet Fitness Super Bowl commercial above.

Subscribe to EW's BINGE podcast for full recaps of RuPaul's Drag Race, including weekly season 14 recaps with the cast, adapted from our new Quick Drag series airing Fridays at 10:05 p.m. ET / 7:05 p.m. PT on the @EW Twitter account.