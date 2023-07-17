"The family is over the moon in love," a rep for the Parent Trap and Mean Girls actress tells EW after Lohan welcomed her first child with husband Bader Shammas.

The Parent Trap star Lindsay Lohan is a first-time parent herself.

A representative for the actress confirmed Monday that the 36-year-old has given birth to a baby boy in Dubai.

"Lindsay Lohan and her financier husband, Bader Shammas, welcomed a beautiful, healthy son named Luai," publicist Leslie Sloane tells EW. "The family is over the moon in love."

An exact date of birth has not been made public. Page Six first reported the news.

A pregnant Lindsay Lohan A pregnant Lindsay Lohan | Credit: Lindsay Lohan/Instagram

Lohan announced her pregnancy in March, revealing on social media that she was "blessed and excited" at the thought of becoming a mom.

"This is WONDERFUL NEWS!!" Lohan's Mean Girls costar Amanda Seyfried commented on the announcement.

Lohan's new motherhood marks the latest development in the entertainer's evolution from her past days as a hard-partying Hollywood starlet. In addition to appearing in a handful of high-profile ads, Lohan starred in and executive-produced the MTV docuseries Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club in 2019, which followed her budding nightlife business in Greece.

Since then she signed a deal with Netflix to star in several feature-length films for the streaming service — the first of which, Falling for Christmas, debuted in November.

"Stories require writers, and right now there are no writers because they're all fighting for their lives, for their creative lives, for their emotional lives, and for their financial lives," Curtis explained, after telling Allure that Lohan could "bring the baby" to set while they filmed. "We're in the middle of a contract dispute. And so, until those writers get paid correctly and protected by the producers that make billions off of them, we will not be able to tell you any more about the Freaky Friday sequel, except that it is happening."

Lohan previously opened up in the past about having a miscarriage while filming the 2014 Oprah Winfrey Network docuseries Lindsay.

