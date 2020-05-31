Lin-Manuel Miranda apologizes for delayed response to George Floyd's death

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Hamilton producer Jeffrey Seller are apologizing for not speaking out sooner in the wake of George Floyd's death.

Floyd was an African American man in Minneapolis who died as a police officer jammed his knee into his neck on May 25. The incident was caught on video by multiple bystanders and released across social media, leading to an intense response from residents in cities throughout the U.S.

"We spoke out on the day of the Pulse shooting. We spoke out when Vice President Mike Pence came to our show 10 days after the election. And that we have not yet firmly spoken inarguable truth of Black Lives Matter and denounced systematic racism and white supremacy from our official Hamilton channels is a moral failure on our part," Miranda says in a video. "As the writer of the show, I take responsibility and apologize for my part in this moral failure. I'm sorry for not pushing harder and faster for us to speak these self-evident truths under the Hamilton banner, which has come to mean so much to so many of you."

He adds, "Literally, the idea of the show doesn't exist without the brilliant black and brown artists in our cast, crew, and production team who breathe life into the story every time it's performed."

Seller added his sentiments about the lives that were recently lost to police violence including Breonna Taylor of Kentucky, Ahmaud Arbery of Georgia, and Floyd.

"[I feel sadness] that I have not done enough to fight against the endemic racism that is the root cause of these murders and many other injustices perpetrated against the African American community throughout my entire lifetime," he said. "I'm not a politician. I'm not an activist. I'm not an expert. I'm a theater producer. But what I realized today, is that most important I'm an American citizen and silence equals complicity and I apologize for my silence thus far."

The pair then promoted links to organizations they're supporting including Black Lives Matter, Minneapolis NAACP, and the Minnesota Freedom Fund.

The statements come as stars like Beyoncé, John Boyega, Kendrick Sampson, and more have expressed their outrage in the wake of Floyd's death.