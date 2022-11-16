"For a lot of my career," the daughter of the Pirates of the Caribbean star says, "people have really wanted to define me by the men in my life."

Why Lily-Rose Depp has kept quiet on Johnny Depp controversies: 'I'm not here to answer for anybody'

Lily-Rose Depp, the daughter of actors Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, has remained quiet about her famous father's recent controversies and legal troubles. And according to a new interview with Elle, she intends to keep it that way.

"When it's something that's so private and so personal that all of a sudden becomes not so personal… I feel really entitled to my secret garden of thoughts," the 23-year-old actress told the magazine.

She continued, "I also think that I'm not here to answer for anybody, and I feel like for a lot of my career, people have really wanted to define me by the men in my life, whether that's my family members or my boyfriends, whatever. And I'm really ready to be defined for the things that I put out there."

In a highly public and closely covered lawsuit, Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for defamation after she published a 2018 op-ed in the Washington Post in which she described herself as a survivor of domestic abuse. Heard did not mention Depp by name, but he argued that the op-ed still did immense damage to his career and reputation. Heard filed a $100 million countersuit, alleging that Depp and his legal team defamed her by calling her allegations a hoax.

Lily-Rose Depp and Johnny Depp Lily-Rose Depp and Johnny Depp | Credit: Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images; John Phillips/Getty Images

Depp prevailed in the defamation trial and was awarded more than $10 million in damages. Heard also scored a partial victory in her counterclaim and was awarded $2 million in damages. Both Heard and Depp filed to appeal their losses.

Heard has stood by her allegations that Depp abused her, while Depp has mounted a public comeback, appearing at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards in August and featuring in Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4.

In her Elle interview, Lily-Rose Depp also addressed critics who say she has benefitted from nepotism in Hollywood.

"The internet seems to care a lot about that kind of stuff," she said. "People are going to have preconceived ideas about you or how you got there, and I can definitely say that nothing is going to get you the part except for being right for the part. The internet cares a lot more about who your family is than the people who are casting you in things. Maybe you get your foot in the door, but you still just have your foot in the door. There's a lot of work that comes after that."