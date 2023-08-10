A post on Lil Tay's verified Instagram account claiming she had died has been deleted.

Rapper Lil Tay is reportedly still alive after false social media announcement about her death

Rapper and social media star Lil Tay is still alive after a message posted to her verified Instagram account claimed she had died, according to a new TMZ report.

The outlet reported Thursday that it had received a statement from Lil Tay provided by her family, which said her Instagram account had been compromised by a third party and used to spread "jarring misinformation" about her and her brother.

"I want to make it clear that my brother and I are safe and alive, but I'm completely heartbroken, and struggling to even find the right words to say," she reportedly said. "It's been a very traumatizing 24 hours. All day yesterday, I was bombarded with endless heartbreaking and tearful phone calls from loved ones all while trying to sort out this mess."

She also said that her legal name is Tay Tian, not Claire Hope as had been widely reported. According to TMZ, Lil Tay has recovered her Instagram account.

The Instagram post claiming Lil Tay had died has been deleted, but EW was able to capture a screengrab of the post (below).

Screenshot of the since-deleted Instagram statement claiming Lil Tay had died Screenshot of the since-deleted Instagram statement claiming Lil Tay had died | Credit: Lil Tay/Instagram

Originally posted Wednesday, the statement read, "It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of our beloved Claire's sudden and tragic passing. We have no words to express the unbearable loss and indescribable pain. This outcome was entirely unexpected, and has left us all in shock."

The statement, which was unsigned, also claimed that Lil Tay's brother had died, and that the circumstances concerning their deaths "are still under investigation."

Lil Tay's management reportedly confirmed the statement to Variety on Wednesday, but questions about the statement's veracity arose in the hours after it was posted.