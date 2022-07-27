Comedian Lil Duval airlifted to hospital in Bahamas for surgery after car hits his ATV

The comedian says he broke his leg during the accident.

Lil Duval was airlifted to a hospital in the Bahamas on Tuesday after a car hit his ATV.

The comedian announced the news on his own social media soon after the accident occurred on Tuesday night, sharing a video that shows him strapped to a gurney and being loaded into an emergency aircraft.

"Somebody hit me in they car while i was on my 4 wheeler," he wrote on Instagram. "Now my leg broke and i gotta get flown over to nassau and have surgery."

Duval posted an update on his injuries to his social media on Wednesday. "I appreciate everybody checking up on me but if you call and i don't pick up don't take it he wrong way," he wrote. "I'm really f--- up and can't move cuz I'm in so much pain."

Duval is best known for appearing on MTV's Guy Code and VH1's Hip Hop Squares, as well as collaborating with Snoop Dogg on the hit single "Smile (Living My Best Life)" which went viral in 2018.