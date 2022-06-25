LGBTQ stars share the shows, movies, podcasts, and more that bring them joy

Angelica Ross

If there's one thing Angelica Ross is going to do, it's listen to a new episode of The Read podcast the day it's released. The podcast, hosted by Kid Fury and Crissle, began in 2013 covering pop culture from the hosts' humorous, honest, and heartfelt lens. "What I love about it so much is they're able to attract an audience that is not just Black, that is not just queer, but you got straight folks, you have folks of all backgrounds that want to listen in on the fun," Ross, who will appear in this year's Framing Agnes, says. What the Pose star thinks draws people in is also what she believes is missing from pop culture: people getting read. "A good read is fundamental," she quips.