Lewis Capaldi tells DJ Khaled to 'eat my s---' during Hot Ones interview

The "Someone You Loved" singer told host Sean Evans that he should've "kicked DJ Khaled the f--- out" after he failed to complete the hot sauce challenge.

Lewis Capaldi was fighting more than just the wings of death in his Hot Ones interview.

The "How I'm Feeling Now" singer, 26, did not mince his words on Thursday's episode when it came to discussing DJ Khaled and his failure to complete the hot sauce challenge. Khaled infamously quit after the third wing during his 2015 appearance on Hot Ones, but was allowed to stay and finish the interview — a move that Capaldi seemed to think was much too kind.

"You should've kicked DJ Khaled the f--- out of here," he said. "And you should've said, 'Listen, you.'"

Continuing the sentence, host Sean Evans added, "If you don't finish your food…" Capaldi concluded, "F--- off!"

The musician went on to describe Khaled's Hot Ones performance as "mental," noting that getting less than halfway into the experience before tapping out — and requiring Evans to eat the remainder of his wings — was "pretty wild."

Capaldi gave a final special shout-out to the "I'm the One" rapper during his exit speech at the end of the interview. Thoroughly drenched in sweat and tears, he flipped off the camera with both hands as he remarked, "DJ Khaled, if you're out there, eat my s---."

Lewis Capaldi, DJ Khaled Lewis Capaldi and DJ Khaled | Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images; Rich Fury/Getty Images

Khaled wasn't the only one who drew ire from Capaldi throughout the show — he also took a teasing shot at Ed Sheeran for not properly cleaning all of his wings. Capaldi did, however, express his amazement at Wednesday star Jenna Ortega's straight-faced takedown of the Hot Ones gauntlet as the heat continued to ramp up.

"Jenna Ortega," he remarked. "She can f---ing handle a wing." Later, after surviving Da Bomb Beyond Insanity Hot Sauce, he added, "F---ing Jenna Ortega! She is good!"

Watch Capaldi take on the wings in the clip above.

