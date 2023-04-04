And The Wolf of Wall Street is somehow involved.

Leonardo DiCaprio was killing them softly in the trial of Fugees member Pras Michel

Awards season may be over but who needs a red carpet when you have a courtroom?

A week after Gwyneth Paltrow's lost half day of skiing captivated a bemused nation, Fugees member and "Ghetto Superstar" rapper Pras Michel is on trial for something much more serious. But the stars are lining up... to testify.

First up, Oscar-winner, humanitarian, and model whisperer Leonardo DiCaprio.

Speaking of model whispering, during his testimony, the Oscar-winner was so soft-spoken that the presiding judge had to ask him to speak up.

While DiCaprio is not on trial, he reportedly testified to the grand jury that indicted Michel. According to CNN, the Titanic star really broke the ice when he entered the courtroom Monday escorted by US Marshalls:

"When government prosecutors called DiCaprio as a witness, several members of the jury who had appeared bored during the previous witness snapped to attention. One juror's head shot up from her hands, while another looked around excitedly. A third juror quietly clapped his hands together and leaned back in his seat."

That's exactly what you want to see when you're standing trial — A. a jury barely paying attention. And B. said jury then fangirling over a witness who helped indict you. Ready or not. Here he comes.

Prosecutor Nicole Lockhart — no Kristin VanOrman, but who is? — then had the cheek to ask the kid from Growing Pains, "At the risk of asking a stupid question, what do you do for a living?"

Then DiCaprio, like he was opening the Screen Actors Guild Awards, stated, "I am an actor."

So by now you might have a few questions, namely, what the hell is going on here? Let's do a classic movie flashback to explain how the third best Fugee allegedly got involved in a campaign finance scheme to re-elect Barack Obama. You read that right.

Picture it, 2010. Las Vegas. DiCaprio, fresh off wrapping his brain around Inception, meets a Jho Low, a Malaysian businessman who is now being accused of stealing billions of dollars from his country's sovereign wealth fund, 1MDB, and is, unsurprisingly, nowhere to be found.

DiCaprio had previously met Michel in the '90s and had attended a Fugees concert — and Michel may or may not have spent Thanksgiving at DiCaprio's house one year. But DiCaprio's "memory does not serve." DiCaprio and Low developed a friendly relationship, with his understanding that Low was a "sort of a prodigy in the business world and ultra-successful."

He attended lavish parties, at which Michel was often present. One time Low flew a couple celebs down to Australia for New Year's Eve then back to Las Vegas for the clock to strike midnight yet again. Michel's defense attorney David Kenner asked if they made it back in time for the Vegas New Year.

"It depends on how you look at it," DiCaprio said, causing the courtroom to erupt in laughter. Why? because it's Leonardo F---ing DiCaprio.

DiCaprio went on to say that he and Low discussed the 2012 election, and Low told him "that he, or he and a group, were going to make a significant contribution to the Democratic Party," of around $20 to $30 million.

"I said, 'Wow, that's a lot of money,'" the multimillionaire recalled.

It sure is, Leonardo DiCaprio.

Enough to get words like "conspiracy" and "indictment" floating around. Low is accused of transferring more than $21 million of foreign money to Michel who then, allegedly, funneled $865,000 in campaign contributions through straw donors to Obama's re-election campaign, violating all kinds of laws. Michel has pled not guilty, while Obama, much like DiCaprio, isn't accused of any wrongdoing.

Low, however, is accused of a bunch of stuff, including laundering money he stole from 1MDB to finance movies, including 2013's cocaine-fueled, and apparently illegally-funded, The Wolf of Wall Street.

DiCaprio thanked Low by name when he accepted his Golden Globe for his performance the following year. But in 2015, DiCaprio left Low clinging to a door adrift in the ocean, cutting off ties with him after discovering that Low had been stealing money from Malaysia and "a multitude of other places."

Then in 2016, prosecutors started seizing assets from The Wolf of Wall Street, as well as a Picasso that a Low associate has allegedly bought with stolen funds and gifted to DiCaprio. The actor is now reportedly working with US prosecutors to return any funds he or his charities received from 1MDB.

As for Michel, his trial is just getting started and who knows what other celebs might be making guest appearances. Barack Obama? Maybe the elusive Ms. Lauryn Hill? A full-blown Fugees reunion? But there's clearly one person who will not be showing up, at least if he can help it (allegedly): Jho Low. Wherever he is.