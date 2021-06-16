Leona Lewis thanks Michael Costello for apology: 'I wish you healing'

Leona Lewis is moving forward.

A day after the singer accused designer Michael Costello of leaving her "embarrassed and deeply hurt" by backing out of an agreement to dress her at a 2014 event due to what she believed was her figure not being "sample size" - and following Costello's response challenging her account but offering an apology if he "unintentionally hurt" her - Lewis is turning the page.

"I love you guys so much for the support you've shown, there are always 2 sides to every story and that's clear here but i choose forgiveness," Lewis wrote in an Instagram story post Wednesday afternoon, before addressing the designer directly.

"Michael, [Thank you] for your apology, I wish you healing and that you feel better," she wrote. "For now today is a new day, spread love."

Leona Lewis Leona Lewis' Instagram story | Credit: Leona Lewis/Instagram

To briefly summarize what happened Tuesday: Lewis called out Costello after he had called out Chrissy Teigen following her public apology for being a "troll" in her early Twitter days, and said he was still "traumatized" by his 2014 interactions with Teigen. On Lewis' Instagram, she recounted an alleged incident with Costello and his team where they didn't dress her for an event, which she believed was due to her not being a certain size.

"I was so embarrassed and deeply hurt," Lewis wrote Tuesday. "Because I didn't look like a model size, I was not permitted to walk in his dress. I had to sit in the audience and was asked by press why I didn't walk in the show. I remember having to come up with excuses as I was so humiliated by it all."

Leona Lewis, Michael Costello Singer Leona Lewis and designer Michael Costello | Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images; Greg Doherty/Getty Images

A couple of hours after Lewis' initial post went up, Costello responded on his Instagram story, saying he'd reached out to her personally about her remarks but also that he had several emails from her team since 2014 inquiring about his designs. "No dis no shade no hate I love you and your music I still follow you but not sure what happen," he wrote.

One of Costello's story posts appeared to show an email from a stylist's assistant seeking a look for Lewis for last month's American Idol finale.

EW has reached out to Costello for comment on Lewis' Wednesday posts.