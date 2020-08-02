Lenny Kravitz wishes Jason Momoa a happy birthday, but it's Lisa Bonet who is celebrated

Lenny Kravitz wished Jason Momoa a happy 41st birthday on Instagram, but the internet has decided it's Lisa Bonet who should be celebrated.

Kravitz, who was married to Bonet from 1987 to 1993, posted a black and white photo of himself and Bonet's current husband Momoa to commemorate the special day. The legendary singer — and father of actress Zoe Kravitz — captioned the photo, "Happy Birthday @prideofgypsies. One family. One love."

The photo shows Kravitz in a tuxedo with its bowtie undone with the Aquaman and Game of Thrones star by his side in a white tank top and slacks. Momoa thanked the rocker in the comments, "love you, ohana. miss u😍😍🤙🏽🤙🏽"

As fans looked at the photo of the dapper pair, they couldn't help but celebrate Bonet, like actress Yvette Nicole Brown who said, "Good evening to #LisaBonet and only Lisa Bonet."

"Lisa Bonet really went and married not one but TWO of the sexiest men to ever walk the earth," wrote @Jxeker. "The immaculacy."

Other fans wanted to ensure Bonet was being celebrated for her greatness, not just her impeccable taste in men, including comedian and former The Mindy Project star Fortune Feimster. She said, "Lisa Bonet is a goddess, and this lines up 100."