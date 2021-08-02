Lenny Kravitz's birthday message to Jason Momoa sparks annual Lisa Bonet celebration

Lenny Kravitz is sending warm birthday wishes to his ex-wife Lisa Bonet's husband Jason Momoa, which means it's once again time for the internet to lose its mind over the handsome trio's strong relationship.

"Happy Birthday, Jason. I'm proud to call you my brother. One love. One family," Kravitz wrote on Instagram, celebrating the actor's 42nd birthday on Sunday. The musician also shared the same black-and-white photo he posted of them together this time last year.

And just like last year, the photo prompted Bonet to start trending on Twitter, with people praising the actress for her taste in men and helping to foster a friendly relationship between her husband and ex.

"it's time we acknowledge Lisa Bonet is a sorceress and ask her to teach us her ways," one user tweeted in response.

Another commenter wrote: "It's like Lisa Bonet hit the Mega Moneyball of Men!" In response, someone else chimed in to say it was Kravitz and Momoa who were able to "turn the head of the mega moneyball that is Lisa Bonet."

In a similar vein, writer Tara Dublin said, "Lenny Kravitz really sets the standard for all men while Lisa Bonet is why they created the term 'life goals.'"

Others, like actress Holly Robinson Peete, celebrated the three performers for presenting such a healthy and positive blended family (which includes Zoë Kravitz, Lenny and Lisa's daughter).

"Listennnn…This bro love is some evolved blended family goals! Love that twitter is giving Lisa Bonet her [flowers] #lennykravitz #JasonMomoa" she tweeted.

The men have been close for a while. In December 2018, Momoa even got Kravitz a matching ring, shouting out the "Fly Away" singer for "coming to support" his hosting debut on Saturday Night Live that weekend.

Kravitz and Bonet met in 1985 and eloped in 1987, welcoming their daughter Zoë the next year. They divorced amicably in 1993, and the Cosby Show star began dating Momoa in 2005. The couple had their first child, daughter Lola Iolani Momoa, in 2007. They later welcomed son Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha Momoa in 2008 and officially wed in October 2017.