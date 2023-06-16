"I've never bought Jennifer Lawrence's old toilets, but maybe this will open the door," the writer and producer joked.

The Office writer and producer Lee Eisenberg would like everyone to know that he did not, in fact, buy Jennifer Lawrence's old toilet.

Eisenberg flushed away any suggestion of a potential potty purchase on Instagram just a day after his close friend Lawrence claimed in a PEOPLE interview that he had once bought her used porcelain throne from her mom, Karen, on Craigslist.

"So proud to be a part of Hollywood lore," Eisenberg captioned his post, which included a screenshot of the article. "While the story is completely untrue, it's a thrill to be a part of the cultural conversation. I've never bought Jennifer Lawrence's old toilets, but maybe this will open the door."

While Eisenberg was adamant that he doesn't actually own Lawrence's toilet, his pals –including writing partner Gene Stupnitsky — weren't as sure in the post's comment section. Stupnitsky quipped, "I believe the exact opposite is true."

EW has reached out to representatives for Lawrence and Eisenberg for further clarification, but did not immediately hear back. However, a source close to the situation tells EW that it's "a joke" and "all in good fun."

The toilet talk, naturally, came up while Lawrence and her No Hard Feelings costar Andrew Barth Feldman were asked by PEOPLE about their wildest Craigslist stories. In the film, Lawrence's character Maddie answers a wacky Craigslist ad created by two parents looking to find their awkward son Percy (Feldman) a girlfriend.

"Years ago, Lee Eisenberg — Gene Stupnitsky, the director of this movie's writing partner — bought a toilet on Craigslist from my mom," she recalled. "It was my toilet, but my mom sold it for me."

Lee Eisenberg; Jennifer Lawrence Lee Eisenberg; Jennifer Lawrence | Credit: Steven Simione/Getty Images; Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

To make things even weirder, Lawrence went on to note that Eisenberg was fully aware of who the toilet belonged to prior to purchasing it. "Yeah, 'cause that's how we know the story now," she said, before jokingly adding, "So thanks, mom, for protecting my anonymity."

While we may all never fully know the truth behind Eisenberg and Lawrence's theoretical toilet trade, audiences can find out what happens between Maddie and Percy when No Hard Feelings hits theaters June 23.

