Vin Scully, Rob Reiner, and Milo Ventimiglia also cheered on the second LA team to win big this month.

LeBron James, Alyssa Milano, and more stars celebrate the L.A. Dodgers' first World Series win in 32 years

It's Dodgers domination!

The Los Angeles Dodgers clinched their first World Series win in 32 years on Tuesday, beating the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 6.

Fans in Los Angeles and around the world took to Twitter to revel in one of the few high points of 2020, along with the L.A. Lakers' NBA championship win earlier this month.

LeBron James, who led the Lakers to their win on Oct. 11, celebrated the City of Angels' other beloved team in a series of tweets tonight.

"DAMN RIGHT YOU GUYS ARE!!!" the athlete tweeted, in response to the Dodgers' tweet announcing their win as the world champions.

And even though mass celebrations are a bad idea during a global pandemic, we can't blame James for wanting to honor the Lakers and the Dodgers' victories.

"Man can we PLEASE have a parade!!! I know I know we can’t but DAMN I wanna celebrate with our @Lakers & @Dodgers fans!!! LA is the city of CHAMPIONS," James tweeted.

Dodgers legend, sportscaster Vin Scully, also cheered on his team.

"'55, '59, '63, '65, '81, '88, and now 2020. What a year. What a season. What a team," he tweeted.

He also appeared in a video from the Dodgers official account reminding fans to "celebrate the right way" at home.

The Princess Bride director Rob Reiner even said he hoped that L.A.'s two big victories can set the stage for more wins to save 2020.

"My Lakers won the NBA title. My Dodgers won the World Series. Now a Biden landslide will begin to salvage 2020," the filmmaker tweeted.

Similarly, actress Alyssa Milano tweeted her political hopes: "Blue wave. #Dodgers"

This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia also expressed his L.A. pride, writing, "Oh f--k yeah @Dodgers. Congrats to the whole organization. What a series. #ProudAngeleno"

Here are more celebratory tweets from Bill Burr, Larry King, and others: