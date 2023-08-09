Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, the 19-year-old grandson of Robert De Niro, died on July 2 of an accidental drug overdose, the New York City chief medical examiner's office confirmed to PEOPLE.

The medical examiner says his death was attributed to the "toxic effects of fentanyl, bromazolam, alprazolam, 7-aminoclonazepam, ketamine, and cocaine." Drena De Niro, mother of Leandro, previously stated that her son was sold fentanyl-laced pills.

Weeks later, Sofia H. Marks, 20, was arrested in connection with the death, per the New York Post.

"My beautiful, sweet angel. I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly," Drena wrote on Instagram in reaction to his death. "You have been my joy, my heart, and all that was ever pure and real in my life. I wish I was with you right now. I wish I was with you. I don't know how to live without you, but I'll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama."

Leandro De Niro-Rodriguez Leandro De Niro Rodriguez | Credit: Drena De Niro/Instagram

On August 9, Drena shared another message about her son on Instagram. "My son suffered tremendously through the pandemic, as maybe many of your kids had, but sadly, addiction took over in the last year and eventually killed him," she wrote. "Rather than focusing on the menu of substances in his system when he died ... I really would love to see the media outlets and its readers focus on how to really help halt this epidemic that is unfolding right under our noses. You can politicize it till your face turns blue, but mental health and addiction and fentanyl [don't] care about pointing fingers and calling names, and blaming. It chooses who it chooses and gets in the hands of too many people, who then distribute it."

She continued, "My heart, prayers and alliance is with anyone who is suffering the loss of their child or loved one to this nightmare of addiction and fentanyl overdose or suicide. Hopefully, the publicity his very sad death has garnered will bring attention to a much bigger problem and to all the other beautiful young lives that are being snuffed out way too soon and senselessly."