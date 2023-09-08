"For over two decades, Danny Masterson avoided accountability for his crimes," the actress claimed.

The That '70s Show star was found guilty on two counts of rape in May after being charged in June 2020 with raping three women in separate incidents between 2001 and 2003. While Scientology was not directly involved in the trial, Masterson and the defendants were all members of the church at the time the incidents occurred.

Remini, who left the Church of Scientology in 2013 and is currently suing it and its leader, David Miscavige, alleging harassment and emotional distress, was among those in attendance during Masterson's sentencing, and she published a statement on social media afterward.

"For over two decades, Danny Masterson avoided accountability for his crimes. While Danny was the only one sentenced, his conviction and sentence are indictments against Scientology," she wrote, also calling out "its operatives" and Miscavige.

Remini alleged that the church had attempted to conceal Masterson's crimes by using its leaders and followers to engage "in a conspiracy to cover up crimes of sexual violence."

Officials for the Church of Scientology have denied allegations that the Church "harassed the accusers," claiming that the allegations have been "debunked."

"Church policy explicitly demands Scientologists abide by all laws of the land," the church said in a previous statement. "All allegations to the contrary are totally false."

"I am relieved that this dangerous rapist will be off the streets and unable to violently assault and rape women," Remini continued in her statement. "Hearing the survivors read their victim impact statements aloud in court while the man who raped them and some of the very Scientologists who terrorized them over two decades were just a few feet away displayed a level of bravery that I am in awe of."

She continued, "These women not only faced the living hell of being raped, having their rapes covered up by the very organization that promised to protect them, but they have also faced ruthless… harassment by Scientology and its agents since they came forward to law enforcement."

Leah Remini, Danny Masterson Leah Remini; Danny Masterson | Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty Images; Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

The Kevin Can Wait actress added, "The women who survived Danny's predation fought tirelessly for justice. Their tenacity, strength, and courage have given hope to all victims of Scientology that justice is possible. For that, we will forever be grateful."

Masterson's first trial, which began in October 2022, was declared a mistrial that November after its jury was unable to reach a final verdict.

The actor is best known for playing Steven Hyde on That '70s Show and was the only member of the original cast who did not appear on its recent spinoff, That '90s Show. His other credits include the Netflix series The Ranch, but he was fired from it after rape allegations were made against him in 2017. His character was subsequently written off the show.

Representatives for the Church of Scientology did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

