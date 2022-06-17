The former couple played siblings on the beloved TV show that ran from 2010-2015.

Former Parenthood stars Lauren Graham and Peter Krause "quietly ended their relationship last year," a representative for the Gilmore Girls actress confirmed Friday to People.

After first meeting and becoming friends in 1995, the couple began their romantic relationship after boarding the NBC dramedy as siblings Adam and Sarah Braverman — characters they played across six seasons of the show between 2010 and 2015.

Representatives for Graham and Krause did respond to EW's request for comment on People's report.

Peter Krause and Lauren Graham Peter Krause and Lauren Graham break up after 11 years together. | Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Graham previously recalled to Redbook that the future pair "clearly had a connection" upon first meeting, and that they bonded over playing board games when she first moved to Los Angeles.

"I think we liked each other [but] he asked me over to his house to play a board game – and that's exactly what we ended up doing," she said at the time. "So I was like, 'This guy doesn't like me. Who actually plays a board game?' The timing wasn't right. I don t think either of us was ready."

As their relationship blossomed, Graham, 55, also told the publication that she sought to keep her love life with the 56-year-old private to preserve their image on the series.

"Nobody knew about it for awhile, because we like to be at home, cooking and not going out," she explained. "I've also been really protective of it, because it's important that you can buy us as brother and sister on the show."

Though they rarely made formal appearances together in public, Krause made a cameo as a park ranger on Netflix's Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, a 2016 revival series that saw Graham reprise her role as Lorelai Gilmore, whom she first portrayed on the WB (and, later, CW) series.

