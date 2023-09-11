Laura Linney autograph seeker gets violent with a member of her team at Fashion Week event

New York Fashion Week, the most awful time of the year.

The streets of the city are filled with influencers and would-be style stars all angling for attention, shoving past one another in endless lines and overcrowded front rows. It's like the Wild West in stilettos.

Ozark star Laura Linney got a little too acquainted with the cut-throat business of seeing and getting seen when a rejected autograph seeker took out his frustration on the head of a member of the acclaimed actress' team.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 10: Laura Linney poses for a photo on the red carpet at the Tales of the City Premiere at the Castro Theater on April 10, 2019 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images for Netflix) Laura Linney | Credit: Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images

In a video posted to TikTok, Linney can be seen exiting the Christian Siriano show when a man seeking a John Hancock from the Emmy-winning John Adams star approaches her. He pushes past a man escorting Linney who then rebuffs the autograph seeker. As he's walking away, the signature hound hits Linney's escort in the back of the head.

Reps for Laura Linney did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

Luckily, it didn't seem like anyone was hurt and Laura Linney is free to continue captivating audiences.